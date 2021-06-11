Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

