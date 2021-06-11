Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landec were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNDC opened at $12.08 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $354.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

LNDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

