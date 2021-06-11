Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,321 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLAB stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,079 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

