Russell J. Weiner Sells 3,230 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $448.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $452.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

