Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,649. Safehold has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69 and a beta of -0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.04.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,908,138.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,707 shares of company stock worth $6,999,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

