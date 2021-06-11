Safex Token (SFT) Trading Down 73.9% Over Last 7 Days

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 73.9% lower against the dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $5.44 million and $7,368.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023946 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

