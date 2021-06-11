Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $161.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

SAFM opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

