Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 484.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

