Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $28.19 Average PT from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. 7,211,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,987,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

