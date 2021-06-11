Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,443 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

