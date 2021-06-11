Sciencast Management LP Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $346.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $216.75 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.