Sciencast Management LP Has $808,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 96,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CME Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.87 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.