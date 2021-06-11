Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $660.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.60. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

