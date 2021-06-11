Sciencast Management LP Makes New $671,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $37,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,444.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

