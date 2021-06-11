Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.46. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.