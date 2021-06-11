Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications' first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefited from the Unisys Federal acquisition which is generating incremental revenues. Strong performance of its contract portfolio is also a tailwind. Solid margin growth due to lower integration costs was an advantage during the first quarter. Moreover, higher demand for its technology solutions owing to the ongoing digital transformation wave across the defense, space, intelligence and civilian markets, is a positive. However, lower volumes in the supply chain were a concern. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was also negatively impacted due to the pandemic. Acquisition-related dis-synergies were an overhang on the top line. Competition from CACI is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the last year.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

