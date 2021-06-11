Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

SAIC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

