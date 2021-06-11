Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Scientific Games accounts for about 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

