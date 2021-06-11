Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $167.83 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $117,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.