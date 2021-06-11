Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00.
AVLR stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.67. 901,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.