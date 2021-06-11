Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott M. Mcfarlane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00.

AVLR stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.67. 901,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.10.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

