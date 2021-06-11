SCP Investment LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SCP Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 0.0% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 42,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 249,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 253,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 110,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,771,139. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

