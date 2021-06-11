SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 98.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.23 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

