Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

STX opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

