Secret One Day Volume Hits $818,321.00 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $95.20 million and approximately $818,321.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00459371 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016962 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01215770 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 185,551,340 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

