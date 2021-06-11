Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

TSE SES opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$786.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at C$1,289,796.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,017 shares of company stock worth $443,932.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

