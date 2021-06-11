Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 6,396 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. 36,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,251. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

