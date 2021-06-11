Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,823. The company has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.09 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

