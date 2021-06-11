Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $523,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $2,515.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,523.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,344.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

