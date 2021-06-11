Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Makes New $261,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 493,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,701,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

