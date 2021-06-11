Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

