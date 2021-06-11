Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 226 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 29,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.