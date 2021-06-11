Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 2,173,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.60.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

