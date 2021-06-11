Sei Investments Co. Buys 617 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $42,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $257.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -584.80 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

