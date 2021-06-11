Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

