Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $62,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

