Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,564 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of IQVIA worth $47,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $242.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

