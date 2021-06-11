Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,669 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $59,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.