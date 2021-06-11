SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE:SLS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.48. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 354,042 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLS shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.14.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NYSE:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

