Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $149.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

