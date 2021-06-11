Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $149.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.71.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.