SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 4,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 419,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

