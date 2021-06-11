ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lowered by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 4.3% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,654 shares of company stock worth $16,420,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,214. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $372.87 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

