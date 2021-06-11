Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Grows By 2,650.0%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 2,650.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB remained flat at $$0.78 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

