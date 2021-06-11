Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rises By 5,900.0%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $$42.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.52. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

