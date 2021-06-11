Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 83.3%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPOKY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,681. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.