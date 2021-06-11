Short Interest in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Drops By 87.7%

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,057,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,020 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,679,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 512,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 372,743 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 472,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 152,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 114,435 shares during the period.

GPM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 76,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

