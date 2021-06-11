Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Drops By 92.1%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of JBFCY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.80. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Jollibee Foods has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

