Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Grows By 12,700.0%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 12,700.0% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Minera Alamos stock remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 194,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,207. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55.

MAIFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

