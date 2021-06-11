Short Interest in NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Declines By 90.5%

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OPVS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. NanoFlex Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
