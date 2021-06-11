Short Interest in NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Declines By 90.5%

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OPVS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. NanoFlex Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

