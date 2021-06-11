Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Drops By 87.5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Novan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $15.73. 1,224,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,702. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.