Short Interest in Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Grows By 1,400.0%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RZREF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.67.
Razor Energy Company Profile
